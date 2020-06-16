COVID-19 Impact on Bioactive Material Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Bioactive materials are material types that effects on or stimulating a response from living cells, tissue or organisms. Bioactive materials mainly find application in medical sectors owing to its capability to act as tissue replacement or repair. Bioactive materials can easily adhere to cells or tissues with the help of attachments such as bioactive fixation, tissue replacement, mechanical interlocks and biological fixation, among others.

Increasing aging population that is vulnerable to organs failures and cure for the same is expected to be the main driver of the bioactive material market. Also cases from injuries, wounds and other trauma are also expected to expedite the use of bioactive materials. Moreover, in medical surgery, wherein the bioactive material finds applications in transplantation of tissue and cells during the spinal and orthopedic procedures, had boosted the demand for bioactive materials. Further, increasing demand for replacement or repair of tissue like soft & hard tissue, bioengineering research, etc. helps to drive the bioactive material market. Use of bioactive material in dentistry procedure like during Root canal therapy, dental surgery, dental implant, tooth tissue regeneration, etc. resulted in significant demand for bioactive materials in dental applications. On the contrary, a part from this, during the grafting of bones with bioactive materials, may lead to Metaphysical Defect. Also, sometimes its effects on the immune system of human body owing to which the demand for the bioactive materials may get hampered. Also, the high cost of surgery in which bioactive material are used owing to which bioactive material growth may be restricted. Moreover, ongoing advancement in medical sector will provide traction for a growth of the bioactive materials market.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include aap Implantate, Arthrex, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Biomatlante, Baxter, Zimmer Holding, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Depuysynthes, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Glass

Ceramics

Composites

Others

Based on the Application:

Medical

Dentistry

Pharmaceuticals

Others

