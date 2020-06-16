COVID-19 Impact on Biochemistry Analyzers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

COVID-19 Impact on Biochemistry Analyzers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biochemistry analyzer is used in laboratories to measure chemicals in biological samples. It focuses on analytes such as drugs of abuse, specific proteins, electrolytes, and enzyme, and metabolite tests for liver, cardiac, and renal function. Biochemical analyzer is made of an optical engine that comprises detectors, light sources, and other optical elements, sample movement, automation control and processing, environmental monitoring, power management, and control for humidity, pressure, and temperature. Highly automated biochemical analyzers, which include automated sample loading, mechanical control, data processing and tube cleaning have greater efficiency. Fully automatic analyzer, which is a high performance biochemistry analyzer, is used to measure various blood biochemical parameters such as urea, glucose, and bilirubin that are associated with various disorders such as kidney diseases, diabetes, liver failures, and other metabolic imbalances. Some analyzers are also used to detect DNA molecules in the samples.

Conventional biochemistry analyzers that are used for repetitive analysis require large amount of reagents and time. However, the technologically advanced analyzers are capable of automating the process of repetitive sample analysis that were earlier done by lab technicians. Industry players are developing biochemistry analyzers with feature of positive identification that decreases the process of repeated pathogen testing. This feature is important for samples with low volume such as neonatal units. Fully automated biochemistry analyzers can perform functions such as recognition of sample and reagent bottles, cap piercing, tube sampling, dilution, and automatic re-run, which reduces human effort and time, and require lesser volumes of reagent and sample. These analyzers aid scientists in measuring the concentration of any substance in a reaction mixture. Therefore, the implementation of IT and automation in these analyzers is expected to drive the global biochemistry analyzers market growth. Furthermore, integrated systems that combine immunochemistry and biochemistry tests are gaining huge attention. It increases the workflow efficiency and deliver fast turnaround and high throughput. It also helps in achieving increased instrument capacity by connecting different analyzer units with a single sample presentation mechanism. These systems are offered by manufacturers such as Roche, Siemens, Abbott, and Beckman Coulter.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Biochemistry Analyzers. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Biochemistry Analyzers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Biochemistry Analyzers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Biochemistry Analyzers, including the following market information:

Global Biochemistry Analyzers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biochemistry Analyzers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biochemistry Analyzers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biochemistry Analyzers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott, Danaher, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Based on the Application:

Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care, and Academic

Research Institutes

