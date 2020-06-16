COVID-19 Impact on Biotherapeutics Virus Removal Filters Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Biotherapeutics virus removal filtration is one of the very booming technology adopting by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Virus removability is based on size–exclusion mechanisms: viruses larger than the mean pore size become trapped.

Implementation of a virus retentive filter is one of many steps a manufacturer will take to ensure product safety, since it is a critical component in the manufacture of biological therapeutics. The choice of a virus filter is driven mainly by robust virus retention. Nevertheless, robust retention should be achieved as economically as possible. There are regulatory process and filter-related considerations which should take into account while selecting the right virus filter and in initiating filter optimization studies.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Biotherapeutics Virus Removal Filters. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Biotherapeutics Virus Removal Filters was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Biotherapeutics Virus Removal Filters is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Biotherapeutics Virus Removal Filters, including the following market information:

Global Biotherapeutics Virus Removal Filters Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biotherapeutics Virus Removal Filters Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biotherapeutics Virus Removal Filters Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Biotherapeutics Virus Removal Filters Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Asahi Kasei Medical, EMD Millipore, Pall Corporation, Sartorius, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

18-26 nm

28-30 nm

40-70 nm

80-130 nm

Other

Based on the Application:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic Institutes

