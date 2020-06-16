COVID-19 Impact on Birth Control Implant Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Birth Control Implant market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Birth Control Implant market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Birth control implants are devices that are highly effective in preventing pregnancy for a short period. These implants are placed sub-dermally and contain progestin, release of which stops ovulation. It also leads to thickening of the vaginal fluid that avoids fertilization by preventing sperms from reaching the egg. It also causes thinning of uterine lining that makes it difficult for the fertilised egg to attach onto it. Birth control implants are reversible contraceptive birth controls and have very low failure rate and if properly placed are able to avoid pregnancy for three years.
The Birth control implants market is a steadily growing market owing to the rise in awareness among people for birth control measures. The rise in the number of people undergoing treatments and the steady increase in the procedural volume implies that the market will be pushed further up in the forthcoming years. With not much competitors and products in the birth control implants market, the established key players have an added advantage. Technological innovations will keep driving the birth control implant market. However, the regulations related to the approval of the Birth control implants tend to restrain the market. The cost of these birth control implants and their inability for protection against STD’s act as another drawback.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Birth Control Implant. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Birth Control Implant was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Birth Control Implant is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Birth Control Implant, including the following market information:
Global Birth Control Implant Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Birth Control Implant Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Birth Control Implant Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Birth Control Implant Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include The Female Health Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Allergan, Bayer, Pfizer, Cooper Companies, Ansell LTD, Mayer Laboratories, Merck, Church & Dwight, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Two Rod Birth Control Implants
Single Rod Birth Control Implants
Multiple Rod Birth Control Implants
Based on the Application:
Hospitals
Clinics
Maternity Care Centers
