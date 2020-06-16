COVID-19 Impact on Blood Drawing Chairs Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Blood Drawing Chairs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Blood Drawing Chairs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Blood drawing is also known as phlebotomy and the blood drawing chair is known as phlebotomy chairs. Blood drawing chair is a crucial component in a process of drawing blood from the human. The blood drawing chairs often come with the adjustable arms rest, upholstered and padded arms rest, flipping arms rest and adjustable height features to support the person having their blood drawn. The blood drawing chairs are also available in various sizes which are suitable for the bariatric person and pediatrics to accommodate the patient’s physical dimensions. The blood drawing chairs are also included add-on features such as work surfaces and drawers to accommodate preparatory materials, paperwork, and vials for blood drawing.

The global blood drawing chairs market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The rising incidence of blood collection due to increasing prevalence of blood testing is the major factor anticipated to boost the growth of the global blood drawing chairs market. The increasing demand for technically advanced blood drawing chairs such as hydraulic chairs, auto height adjusted chairs, reclining chairs, to make the blood drawing process more easier with the lower pain to the patient, is also expected to propel the growth of the global blood drawing chairs market over the forecast period. The scientific enhancements and increase in the requirement for blood transfusion, storage, and transportation worldwide would accelerate the demand of blood drawing and anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the long run.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Blood Drawing Chairs. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Blood Drawing Chairs was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Blood Drawing Chairs is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Blood Drawing Chairs, including the following market information:

Global Blood Drawing Chairs Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Blood Drawing Chairs Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Blood Drawing Chairs Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Blood Drawing Chairs Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Medline Industries, Clinton Industries, MarketLab, The Brewer Company, Cardinal Health, Midmark Corp, Mercy Medical Equipment Company, Med Care Mfg, Winco Mfg, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Adjustable Chairs

Non-Adjustable Standard Chairs

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Blood Banks

Others

