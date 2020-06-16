COVID-19 Impact on Bone Void Fillers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Bone Void Fillers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Bone Void Fillers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Bone void fillers are the synthetic bone graft substitutes being used as a filler for gaps or voids in the bone structure for maintaining its stability. These defects may be surgically generated osseous defects or any bone defect from a traumatic injury. These are synthetically made and has an osteoconductive component such as hydroxyapatite, and one resorbable component such as calcium sulfate. These bone void fillers are commercially available in various forms such as gel, putty, powder, granules, paste etc. Besides filling a bone defect, these bone void fillers are also used to stimulate new bone growth as well as ensuring the mechanical stability and metabolic functioning at the defect site. Recent years saw an increasing number of synthetic bone substitutes available clinically as a substitutes to the traditional graft materials. But these need to pass the biocompatibility testing as per the ISO guidelines.
Strong growth of synthetic material and their acceptance promotes the market growth for bone void fillers. Further, the continuous growing orthobiologics market, rising geriatric population, increasing public awareness and continuous R&D also supports the market. Various key developments such as product advancements and launches, mergers and acquisitions by the bone void fillers market players are fuelling the growth of bone void fillers market. However, stringent regulations may obstruct the growth of bone void fillers market. In addition, high cost of bone grafting surgeries and inadequate reimbursement policies for bone grafting may also hampers the growth of global bone void fillers market.
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Graftys, Arthrex, DePuy Synthes Companies, Stryker, Atlantic Surgical, K2M, Bonesupport, Osteomed, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Demineralized Bone Matrix
Calcium Sulfate
Collagen Matrix
Hydroxyapatite
Tri Calcium Phosphate
Others
Based on the Application:
Hospitals
Specialized Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
