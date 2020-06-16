COVID-19 Impact on Breast Tissue Expander Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Breast Tissue Expander market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Breast Tissue Expander market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Breast reconstruction or breast augmentation procedures are immensely popular in patients who have undergone breast removal surgery after cancer (mastectomy), construction of underdeveloped breast and in scar revision and tissue defect procedures. Each year a large number of women undergo breast reconstruction surgery globally. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reports, breast augmentation was the second most common surgical procedure performed with 305,856 surgeries in 2015. One of the widely performed breast reconstructive surgery is tissue expansion which is a two stage procedure and involves expansion of breast skin tissue and muscles with a temporary tissue expander, and saline solution is gradually injected into the expander to fill it over a period of weeks or months. The saline solution is injected with the help of a valve mechanism through integrated (magnetic port) or remote port which is located inside the expander. Breast tissue expanders with magnetic injection ports are supplied with the sterile magna-finder external locating device. This Magna-finder is used multiple times over the course of breast tissue expansion procedure. Breast tissue expanders with remote ports constitute a large port, a small port and an external port and the choice of a port depends on the type of surgery a patient is undergoing. Breast expanders with such ports are available with a tubing kit thus allowing appropriate tissue expander and port selection for all the breast reconstruction surgery performed. Tissue expander works by stretching the tissue under the breast after mastectomy and creating space for placement of permanent breast implant. Tissue expanders are available in various sizes and shapes. Round shaped breast expander is more popular and remains the overwhelming choice of women’s undergoing breast reconstruction procedure. Anatomically shaped tissue expanders tend to give greater projection with the same amount of volume than round implants. Furthermore, tissue expanders are also available in various surface types including smooth and textured breast tissue expanders.

Greater emphasis on the physical appearance of the breasts, rising popularity of entrainment industry and rise in global disposable per capita income for women’s has led to more number of women’s undergoing breast augmentation procedures globally. This is leading to more sales of tissue expanders thus driving the breast tissue expanders market. Furthermore, increased focus on the development of technologically improved breast expanders is expected to upsurge the revenues for breast tissue expanders. For example, in December 2016, FDA approved AeroForm wireless tissue expander, manufactured by AirXpanders. The expander is a wireless balloon-like device that can be used in place of saline filled tissue expander as the device contains a reservoir of compressed carbon dioxide. The use of wireless tissue expander results in fewer patients visits thus reducing the economic burden to the cancer patients. Also socioeconomic status is a prime factor creating higher demand for breast implants globally. The primary customer base for breast implants procedures are women belonging to middle and high-income families. Therefore, the rise in global annual disposable income per capita for women is expected to create a huge demand for breast augmentation surgeries thus number of tissue expander procedures on a global level. Increasing risk of developing serious complications with breast implants such as rupture, pain, breast sensitivity and lack of awareness in less developed countries are some of the factors expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Necrosis, seroma, post-operative infections are few other complications of breast tissue expanders that are expected to hinder the global breast tissue expander market.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Breast Tissue Expander was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Breast Tissue Expander is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Allergan, Mentor Worldwide, GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Establishment Labs, HansBiomed, Specialty Surgical Products, PMT Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Saline Breast Tissue Expanders

Silicone Breast Tissue Expanders

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Cancer Institutes

Cosmetology Clinics

