COVID-19 Impact on Breathing Equipment Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Breathing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Breathing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The roots of artificial breathing can be traced back to World War II when pilots faced challenges in breathing at high altitudes. Similarly, in places where oxygen content is low or during underwater dives, artificial breathing is used to facilitate adequate oxygen supply with the help of breathing equipment. Such equipment, also known as respiratory protective equipment (RPE), is used for safety from harmful substances in certain workplaces and confined spaces. Breathing equipment filters air to remove harmful substances where it detects an oxygen deficiency. Breathing equipment is commonly used at instances where there is a possibility of exposure to fire, harmful chemicals and biological hazards; it is also used in adventure sports and at hospitals. For people in a situation of risk, breathing equipment is often used as a control measure. About a decade ago, breathing equipment was primarily used at hospitals to facilitate spontaneous breathing, but currently it is commonly used at an industrial level and in several other applications.

The global breathing equipment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. According to latest reports by government organizations, the breathing equipment market has already witnessed significant demand over the past few years. Currently, the market is expected to witness a boost owing to an increase in the preference for home-care and portable breathing equipment. A major share of demand for breathing equipment arises from fire services departments, who require breathing equipment on almost every job. The market for breathing equipment is further projected to grow owing to its increasing application in adventure sports such as trekking, scuba diving, bungee jumping etc., where the use of these breathing equipment is essential to ensure safety standards – hence making the sport more enjoyable.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include MSA, RSG Safety, Thameside Fire Protection, Resmar, Drägerwerk, InspiAIR, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus

Emergency Escape Breathing Apparatus

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Fire Fighting

Industrial

Scuba Diving

Others

