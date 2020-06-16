COVID-19 Impact on Computed Tomography Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Computed Tomography market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Computed Tomography market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Computed Tomography is an imaging process that uses special X-ray equipment to create detailed pictures or scans in our body. It also called as Computerized Axial Tomography. Computed Tomography provides a different form of images known as cross sectional images and three dimensional images. These images useful for diagnostic, therapeutic and research purpose. Computed Tomography is widely used to detect small abnormalities, diagnose circulatory system diseases and conditions, blood vessel aneurysm, blood clots, kidney stones, to detect head injuries and internal bleeding and detect abnormal growth of cancer cells.

The global computed tomography market is driven by following factors such as increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders and Cancer. Growing the popularity in diagnostic centers and increase demand for high quality of health care delivery. There is advances in digital imaging technology and significance for screening and early diagnosis of chronic cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Increasing global geriatric population, technological advances and growing public awareness on health care are vital driving factors. Regulatory frameworks and lack of adequate reimbursement are major restraints of computed tomography market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Computed Tomography. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Computed Tomography was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Computed Tomography is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Computed Tomography, including the following market information:

Global Computed Tomography Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Computed Tomography Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Computed Tomography Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Computed Tomography Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include GE Health Care, Siemens Health Care, Canon Medical Systems, Philips Health Care, Hitachi Medical Corp, Neusoft Medicals, Neurologica Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Low Slice CT Scanner

Medium Slice CT Scanner

High Slice CT Scanner

Based on the Application:

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Neurovascular

Abdomen and Pelvic

Pulmonary Angiogram

Spinal

Musculoskeletal

