COVID-19 Impact on Connected Medical Device Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Connected Medical Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Connected medical devices are the embodiment of digitization for the medical industry. These advanced tools can change the face of the current healthcare services for better. As its demand is on the rise, the global connected medical devices market is gaining momentum.

Rise in ageing population with increasing number of multiple chronic health issues is raising the need for extensive care and monitoring across the globe. Thus, elderly population is mainly inclining towards the adoption of connected medical devices for effective care and treatment through remote monitoring. Rising consumer awareness is the main factor which is impelling the global market for connected medical devices. Furthermore, growing popularity of wearable medical devices among consumers which are capable of detecting diabetes at an early stage is up surging the connected medical device market across the globe. High adoption of smart phones, mobile platforms and applications which helps in monitoring health issues reduces the patient admission rate in hospitals. Connected medical devices offers improvement in quality of patient care and cost reduction of health treatments. Moreover, increasing demand of point of care testing devices and connected health solutions is likely to boost global market of connected medical devices.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, OMRON Corporation, AgaMatrix, Boston Scientific Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, iHealth Labs, Johnson & Johnson, True Wearables, Smiths Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Blood Pressure Monitors

ECG Monitors

Safety Monitoring Devices

Activity Monitoring Devices

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Individual Consumers

Home Healthcare

