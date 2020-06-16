COVID-19 Impact on Cryopreservation Equipment in Stem Cells Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Cryopreservation is the process of preserving cells or complete tissues that are susceptible to damage caused by chemical reactivity and harmful enzymatic activity. This process is accomplished by keeping these materials at sub-zero temperatures wherein the activity of chemicals and enzymes stops. This process is performed in an apparatus known as cryopreservation equipment. Cryopreservation equipment include drystore freezers, mechanical freezers, cryopreservation freezers, cryopreservation vials, incubators and stem cell research laboratory equipment. These equipment parts help in completing the process of cryopreservation by providing stable cryogenic storage for biological specimens. The ultra low temperatures attained using these equipment is maintained by the use of certain amount of liquid nitrogen.

Increase in research and study of stem cells would augment the growth of cryopreservation equipment. In addition, increase in funding for these studies and research of stem cells would also trigger the growth of this market. Moreover, advancement in technologies may also boost the growth of this market. Medical experts are becoming increasingly inclined towards the use of bioengineered products, which are more compatible with the human body. Increase in drug manufacturing through stem cells will also enhance the growth of this market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cryopreservation Equipment in Stem Cells. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cryopreservation Equipment in Stem Cells was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cryopreservation Equipment in Stem Cells is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Cryopreservation Equipment in Stem Cells, including the following market information:

Global Cryopreservation Equipment in Stem Cells Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Cryopreservation Equipment in Stem Cells Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Cryopreservation Equipment in Stem Cells Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Cryopreservation Equipment in Stem Cells Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charter Medicals, Linde Gas Cryoservices, praxair, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Liquid Phase

Vapor Phase

Based on the Application:

Totipotent Stem Cell

Pluripotent Stem Cell

