COVID-19 Impact on Electrocardiogram Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Electrocardiogram Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Electrocardiogram Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

ECG (Electrocardiogram) Device is a device which records the heart activities through electric signals and are amplified on the ECG monitor. ECG devices are used to diagnose types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in a person’s body therefore assist the appropriate therapy. The ECG test is noninvasive and painless procedure and determines abnormality patterns in heart. There are four different types of ECG device which determine heart activities of body under certain condition or activities.

The increasing number of collaboration among key players for the development and manufacturing of the ECG devices is a trend witnessed in the global ECG devices market. ECG refers to the process of monitoring the heart activity over a period of time. It is the most commonly used test to detect heart diseases and monitor heart activity, while undergoing the treatment of heart diseases, cancer, and other diseases. ECG devices record the electrical activity of the heart to detect any damage to the heart, its positioning, and effects of the drugs on heart. ECG devices have applications in surgical procedures ranging from cardiovascular to cancer.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Electrocardiogram Devices. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Electrocardiogram Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Electrocardiogram Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Electrocardiogram Devices, including the following market information:

Global Electrocardiogram Devices Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electrocardiogram Devices Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electrocardiogram Devices Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electrocardiogram Devices Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Schiller, Nihon Kohden, Bionetus, Midmark, Cardiac Science Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

ECG Resting System

ECG Holter Monitoring System

ECG Stress Testing System

Others

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

