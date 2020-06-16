COVID-19 Impact on Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Catheter ablation is a minimally invasive procedure used to remove or destroy faulty electrical pathways from sections of the heart that promote irregular cardiac rhythms (also known as cardiac arrhythmias). Cardiac arrhythmias can be of several types, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and supraventricular tachycardia. Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia prevalent among the global population. EP ablation catheters are devices used to treat cardiac arrhythmias. These catheters destroy the faulty tissue with the use heat energy generated from RF, laser and microwave radiation or by freezing the abnormal tissue.

The electrophysiology (EP) and ablation device market includes ablation catheters, diagnostic EP cathters, intracardiac ultrasound (ICE) catheters, cryoablation catheters and various EP lab systems. Over the forecast period, the electrophysiology and ablation device market will be driven by the aging population, rise in cardiac ablation procedures and adoption of advanced EP devices. For the relatively newer devices used in electrophysiology and ablation markets, continued education is critical to increase cardiologists confidence in these types of cardiac treatments.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters, including the following market information:

Global Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Boston Scientific Corp, Medtronic, Abbott, Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics, AtriCure, BIOTRONIK, Imricor Medical Systems, MicroPort Scientific Corp, VIMECON, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

RF Ablation EP Catheters

Cryoablation EP Catheters

Microwave Ablation EP Catheters

Others

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

ASCs

