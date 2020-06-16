COVID-19 Impact on Heart Valves Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Heart Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Heart Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Heart valve disease occurs when heart valves do not work properly the way they should. The heart has four valves (the tricuspid, pulmonary, mitral, and aortic valves); these valves have tissue flaps that open and close at each heartbeat. The heart valve flaps make sure blood flows in the right direction through your heart’s and to the rest of your body. Birth defects, age-related changes, infections, or other medical conditions can cause one or more of your heart valves to not open fully or to let blood leak back into the heart chambers. These conditions make your heart work harder and affect its ability to pump blood.

The normal invasive and MI procedures used by physicians often lead to complications like pleural effusion, arrhythmia, pleuritis, pericardial effusion, pericarditis, and infections in the lungs. This has led to physicians opting for minimally invasive catheter-based heart valve replacement surgery to reduce complications. Proven to be safe and efficient, these minimally invasive procedures reduce the need for blood transfusions, the risk of infections, hospital stays, and lead to rapid healing and recovery and better clinical outcome. As a result of their benefits, many cardiologists are opting these methods over invasive, and open heart surgeries and vendors have started manufacturing products for use during minimally invasive procedures. This increase in implementation of minimally invasive procedures is considered to be one of the primary drivers that will fuel the growth of this market in the coming years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Heart Valves. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Heart Valves was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Heart Valves is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Heart Valves, including the following market information:

Global Heart Valves Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Heart Valves Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Heart Valves Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Heart Valves Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cryolife, Edwards Lifesciences, On-X Life Technologies, LivaNova, Medtronic, Micro Interventional Devices, Neovasc, Sorin Group, Abbott, TTK Healthcare, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Heart Valves

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

