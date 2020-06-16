COVID-19 Impact on Hernia Repair Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Hernia Repair Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Hernia Repair Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hernia is a condition in which a tissue, organ, or surface of an organ bulges through the weak area of a muscle. It is commonly seen in the abdomen area. Smoking, poor nutrition, lifting heavy objects, malformation of abdominal wall, obesity, and congenital defects are the risk factors associated with hernia. Hernia repair devices can be classified into mesh products and fixation devices.

The increasing demand for advanced lightweight mesh products is one of the key drivers for the market’s growth until the end of 2023. The demand for advanced lightweight mesh surgery products is increasing due to the widespread adoption of tension-free hernia repair procedures. These products are used to restore the natural connection between muscle and tissue in the abdomen. A large number of physicians and surgeons adopt these devices because they are associated with the minimal risk of infection and low failure rates. Parietex hydrophilic anatomical mesh and parietex lightweight monofilament mesh, ltra-weight mesh such as 3DMax mesh, ULTRAPRO a partially absorbable lightweight surgical mesh, are some of the lightweight mesh products that are gaining popularity in the market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Hernia Repair Devices. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Hernia Repair Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Hernia Repair Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Hernia Repair Devices, including the following market information:

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, Ethicon, Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, ANGIOLOGICA, BioCer Entwicklungs, Dipromed, DynaMesh, GRENA, Péters Surgical, TransEasy Tech, Via Surgical, W.L. Gore & Associates, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Hernia Repair Mesh Products

Hernia Repair Fixation Devices

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

ASCs

