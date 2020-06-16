COVID-19 Impact on Orthopedic Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Orthopedic Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Orthopedic Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Orthopedic is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.
The growing prevalence of osteoporosis, arthritis and other orthopedic disorders is driving this market forward. In addition to this, there has been an increase in the number of sports injuries among the younger population, which is acting as a major factor in influencing the market in a positive manner. Research and development in this field have considerably increased and companies are investing extensively in this process, which is paving the way for future technological advancement in the industry. Various companies are engaging in collaborations and strategic partnerships, which is further driving the growth of the market.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Orthopedic Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Orthopedic Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic, Wright Medical Group, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical, Arthrex, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Joint Reconstruction
Spinal Devices
Trauma Fixation Devices
Arthroscopic Devices
Orthopedic Accessories
Others
Based on the Application:
Hip
Knee
Spine
Dental
Craniomaxillofacial
Others
