COVID-19 Impact on Orthopedic Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Orthopedic is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

The growing prevalence of osteoporosis, arthritis and other orthopedic disorders is driving this market forward. In addition to this, there has been an increase in the number of sports injuries among the younger population, which is acting as a major factor in influencing the market in a positive manner. Research and development in this field have considerably increased and companies are investing extensively in this process, which is paving the way for future technological advancement in the industry. Various companies are engaging in collaborations and strategic partnerships, which is further driving the growth of the market.

Major competitors identified in this market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic, Wright Medical Group, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical, Arthrex, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Joint Reconstruction

Spinal Devices

Trauma Fixation Devices

Arthroscopic Devices

Orthopedic Accessories

Others

Hip

Knee

Spine

Dental

Craniomaxillofacial

Others

