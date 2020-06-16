COVID-19 Impact on Pharmacy Automation Device Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Pharmacy Automation Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Pharmacy Automation Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-pharmacy-automation-device-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Pharmacy automation involves the mechanical processes of handling and distributing medications. Any pharmacy task may be involved, including counting small objects (e.g., tablets, capsules); measuring and mixing powders and liquids for compounding; tracking and updating customer information in databases (e.g., personally identifiable information (PII), medical history, drug interaction risk detection); and inventory management.

The increasing demand for Pharmacy Automation Device drives the market. Technological innovations, improvement in medical services accessibility, growing aging population and rising labor cost at pharmacies are main factors contributing to the growth of market. In order to improve productivity and efficiency, automated medication dispensing systems are more adopted in large sized hospitals. Other factors are rising awareness about pharmacy automation, increasing personal disposable income of customer in the emerging nations and rapid population growth. Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are high cost of implementation and installation, intense competition among vendors, stringent government regulations etc. Regionally, North America was the dominant market in terms of revenue. Owing to increasing geriatric population base, rising demand for reducing medical error rates in healthcare industry and continuously upgradation in technology are the main reasons expecting domination over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate by 2020 owing to rising awareness about medical automation.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Pharmacy Automation Device. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Pharmacy Automation Device was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Pharmacy Automation Device is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Pharmacy Automation Device, including the following market information:

Global Pharmacy Automation Device Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Pharmacy Automation Device Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Pharmacy Automation Device Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Pharmacy Automation Device Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ForHealth Technologies, Fulcrum Inc, Accu Chart Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Innovation PharmaAssist Robotics, Pearson Medical Technologies, Parat Systems Pharmacy Automation, GSE Scale Sysyems, ScriptPro, Swisslog Holding, Talyst, Yuyama, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Packaging & Labeling

Medication Dispensing

Storage & Retrieval

Medication Compounding

Table-Top Counters

Based on the Application:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-pharmacy-automation-device-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com