COVID-19 Impact on Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment market has been classified into three major segments, namely, prenatal and fetal equipment, neonatal equipment and other prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment. Prenatal and fetal equipment market has been further divided into four sub segments, namely, ultrasound & ultrasonography, fetal dopplers, fetal MRI and fetal monitors. The neonatal equipment has also been further divided into four sub segments, namely, infant warmers & incubators, phototherapy equipment, neonatal monitoring devices and respiratory assistance & monitoring devices.

High incidence rate of premature births, increasing age of maternal population and high level of awareness are key factors to drive the market. Premature births are the primary driver for this market that contributes heavily towards this market’s overall revenues. Increasing age of maternal population also adds up to various complications a baby faces both before and after birth, which again contributes towards the prenatal as well as neonatal equipment market. Various prenatal and neonatal monitoring, diagnostics and therapeutic equipment help in proper care of fetus and neonates. Technological advancements along with improvements in the currently available equipment will add to the demand from this market in the following years. North America dominates the global prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment market followed by the European market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic segment in the global market for prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment, including the following market information:

Global Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Canon Medical Systems, BD, Merck, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Dragerwerk, Monica Healthcare, Medtronic, DRE Medical, Mediprema, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Natus Medical Incorporated, VoluSense, Hisense, CareFusion Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Medtronic, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Prenatal and Fetal Equipment

Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices

Fetal Dopplers

Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Fetal Monitors

Neonatal Equipment

Infant warmers and Incubators

Phototherapy Equipment

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Assistance and Monitoring Devices

Based on the Application:

Hospitals of Paediatrics

Hospitals of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic

