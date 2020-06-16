COVID-19 Impact on RFID Smart Cabinets Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on RFID Smart Cabinets market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on RFID Smart Cabinets market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The tags contain electronically-stored information. Passive tags collect energy from a nearby RFID reader’s interrogating radio waves. Active tags have a local power source (such as a battery) and may operate hundreds of meters from the RFID reader. Unlike a barcode, the tag need not be within the line of sight of the reader, so it may be embedded in the tracked object. RFID is one method for Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC).

Globally, growing need for inventory management in hospitals has led to increased demand and thereby market growth. Furthermore, advantages associated with RFID smart cabinets such as accuracy, real-time tracking, and lesser inventory waste and equipment losses. All the above factors, decreases the operational cost of hospitals and hence number of hospitals across the globe started to adopt RFID smart cabinets for tracking of various items. The U.S. created maximum demand in North America for RFID cabinets. Factors such as growing technological advancements and developments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to favor the market demand in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as high growth regional market owing to growing demand in countries such as China and India.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for RFID Smart Cabinets. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for RFID Smart Cabinets was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for RFID Smart Cabinets is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of RFID Smart Cabinets, including the following market information:

Global RFID Smart Cabinets Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global RFID Smart Cabinets Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global RFID Smart Cabinets Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global RFID Smart Cabinets Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Mobile Aspects, Tagsys RFID group, LogTag, Stanley Innerspace, Terson Solutions, Solstice Medical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Standard Form

Customized Form

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Medical Institutions

