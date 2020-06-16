COVID-19 Impact on Sleep Disorder Monitoring Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Sleep Disorder Monitoring market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Sleep Disorder Monitoring market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A sleep disorder, or somnipathy, is a medical disorder of the sleep patterns of a person or animal. Some sleep disorders are serious enough to interfere with normal physical, mental, social and emotional functioning. Polysomnography and actigraphy are tests commonly ordered for some sleep disorders.

Disruptions in sleep can be caused by a variety of issues, from teeth grinding (bruxism) to night terrors. When a person suffers from difficulty falling asleep and/or staying asleep with no obvious cause, it is referred to as insomnia.

Sleep disorders are broadly classified into dyssomnias, parasomnias, circadian rhythm sleep disorders involving the timing of sleep, and other disorders including ones caused by medical or psychological conditions and sleeping sickness.

Rapid advancements in technology for sleep apnea devices coupled with growing geriatric population across the world should drive the global sleep apnea devices market growth over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of sleep apnea disorder with changing lifestyle habits such as unhealthy sleep patterns, smoking and excess alcohol consumption causes sleep related disorder and further drive industry growth.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Sleep Disorder Monitoring. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Sleep Disorder Monitoring was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Sleep Disorder Monitoring is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Sleep Disorder Monitoring, including the following market information:

Global Sleep Disorder Monitoring Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Sleep Disorder Monitoring Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Sleep Disorder Monitoring Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Sleep Disorder Monitoring Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Philips, Braebon Medical, Compumedics, ResMed, Invacare, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Type I Sleep Monitors

Type II Sleep Monitors

Type III Sleep Monitors

Type IV Sleep Monitors

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Sleep Centers

Home Care

