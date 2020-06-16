Global Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027

Medical aesthetics is a discipline of cosmetic surgery that deals in restoring the external appearance and increasing self-confidence in people suffering from facial defects and skin injuries. Increasing celebrity cult and constant rise in per capita income of middle-income households worldwide increase the demand for the medical aesthetics market. The major limitation associated with this market is the frequent product recall and lack of reimbursement scenario for the medical aesthetic products and procedures.

In the present situation, facial aesthetics represents the largest market share in the product segment of the medical aesthetics market. The primary contributing factors that eventually restore its market dominance are a significant rise in the elderly population worldwide and a growing inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures to perform, rhinoplasty, forehead lift, an eyebrow lift. Furthermore, the availability of a diverse range of cosmetic products which helps in restoring facial beauty further increases the facial aesthetics market growth. Body contouring is considered to be the rampantly growing segment on account of the increasing demand for performing liposuction, breast augmentation, gluteal implants, etc. A significant rise in obesity and technological advancement in the devices employed to restore body contouring will further fortify its market demand.

Browse the full report Medical Aesthetics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/medical-aesthetics-market

Non-invasive procedures are currently dominating the medical aesthetics market. Increasing awareness regarding its applicability in restoring facial defects and cost-effective nature determines its superiority in the medical aesthetics market. Nd: YAG laser, chemical peels, and dermabrasion are quite effective in removing facial hair, acne scars, and molds with less side effects post-procedure. Invasive procedures are popular among consumers in order to restore body contouring and to perform breast augmentation, gluteal implants, etc. A significant rise in dental deformities and maxillofacial complications will further provide a positive impetus to the surgical procedures demand in the medical aesthetics market.

North America is spearheading the geography segment for the medical aesthetics market. According to the latest statistics provided by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) in 2017, more than 17.5 million medical aesthetic surgical procedures pertaining to cosmetics were performed in the United States. A constant rise in geriatric population and growing inclination in restoring the external body contouring together determine the medical aesthetics market growth in the region. Furthermore domicile of key players such as Merz Pharma, Allergan Plc., SculpSure, Johnson& Johnson, etc. will further accentuate the market growth in the region. Europe stands in the 2nd position in the geography segment for the medical aesthetics market. The supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Regulatory Agency (EMA) for the early clearance of medical aesthetic devices will determine the market growth in the European Union region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register remarkable growth in the near future. Significant rise in the number of cases pertaining to skin burns, dental deformities, and facial trauma will propel the market growth in the region. Moreover constant rise in per capita income of middle-income households and a significant rise in the medical tourism industry will further bolster the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Medical device companies actively engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of medical aesthetics are Allergan, Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Dentsply Sirona, SculpSure, Establishment Labs, Galderma S.A., VENUSCONCEPT, Implantech, and Merz Pharma GmbH.

Market Key Takeaways:

Significant rise in the number of elderly population worldwide and increasing demand for medical aesthetic products and procedures

Supportive regulatory environment provided by the regulatory agencies worldwide for the early clearance of medical aesthetic products

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]