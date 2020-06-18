Covid-19 Impact on Flexible Ureteroscopes Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Flexible Ureteroscopes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Flexible Ureteroscopes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ureteroscopy is an examination of the upper urinary tract, usually performed with a ureteroscope that is passed through the urethra and the bladder, and then directly into the ureter; usually the lower 2/3 of the ureter is accessible by this procedure.
North America is expected to command the largest share of the flexible ureteroscope market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of kidney stones in this region and the large number of surgeries performed each year. However, the high cost of ureteroscopy procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Flexible Ureteroscopes. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Flexible Ureteroscopes was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Flexible Ureteroscopes is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Flexible Ureteroscopes, including the following market information:
Global Flexible Ureteroscopes Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Ureteroscopes Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Ureteroscopes Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Ureteroscopes Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Olympus, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Karl Storz, Richard Wolf, Elmed Medical Systems, Rocamed, Maxer Endoscopy, Prosurg, Vimex Endoscopy, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Digital Ureteroscopes
Fiberoptic Ureteroscopes
Based on the Application:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other End Users
