Global Wolfberry Extracts Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027

Wolfberry extracts are also known as the Lycium barbarum is an indigenous evergreen shrub of the South Asian region being used as a traditional herbal medicine for centuries. They are rich in nutrients and provides vitamin B, manganese, copper, magnesium, and selenium, being a red-colored fruit it contains a sufficient quantity of carotenoids and zeaxanthin.

Immunity booster is reigning the clinical application segment for wolfberry extracts market. According to the latest information provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), annually approximately 200 000 deaths are reported associated with lower respiratory tract infections associate with influenza. The serious threat imposed by the RNA viral infections worldwide and the looming threat of hospital-acquired infections creates a burgeoning requirement of immunity booster in people across all age groups throughout the globe. Dietary supplements are going to register rampant market growth in the near future owing to increasing demand for wolfberry extract in the management of chronic lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and diabetes.

A supermarket is currently dominating the distribution channel segment for wolfberry extracts market. Capacity to showcase diverse product portfolio pertaining to herbal medicines and the ability to cater to a large consumer base opting for a one-stop shopping destination primarily drives the market growth. Retail stores are gaining huge traction on account of its ability to provide dietary supplements to consumers residing in remote locations. E-commerce is keen to register exemplary market performance due to deep internet penetration, access to smartphones, and attractive discounts awarded on the purchase of dietary supplements.

North America is presently leading the geography segment for wolfberry extracts market. The growing incidence of influenza across all age groups primarily drives the market growth in the region. According to the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the death rate associate with seasonal flu is 0.1% in the United States. Additionally, the presence of large disposable income and increasing public health awareness regarding the diverse health benefits of wolfberry extracts drive the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional segment in the regional segment owing to the nurturing regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for the sale and marketing of herbal medicines in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for wolfberry extracts market. Flourishing E-commerce industry and proactive role adopted by government healthcare agencies to revitalize traditional and herbal medicines in the Asia Pacific region.

Nutraceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of wolfberry extracts are Swanson Health Products, Piping Rock Health Products, Navitas Naturals, Ayurish, Natierra, Shaanxi NHK Technology Co., Ltd., Ningxia Red-Goji Berry Trade Co., Ltd., Bolise Co., Limited, Parchem and Botanical Cube, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Significant increase in the number of infectious diseases reported in immunocompromised patients worldwide

Rising public health awareness regarding the diverse health benefits associated with wolfberry extract as a dietary supplement

Proactive role adopted by government authorities in the South Asia countries to revitalize traditional and herbal medicines

